Yorkshire County Cricket Club says it has launched a full investigation after reports of drunken disorder from a group of fans at Friday night’s fixture with Durham.

The club says it will take action against supporters shown in social media footage at Headingley.

The statement said: "The club is aware of an issue with a group of supporters drinking excessively at Friday night’s match and strongly condemns such behaviour.

"Measures have been introduced to ensure that spectators are able to enjoy the game and drink in moderation, however, the footage that has been circulated shows behaviour that is simply unacceptable.

"The club will not tolerate such behaviour and has launched a full investigation where appropriate action will be taken against those concerned. Cricket is a game for all and anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated."