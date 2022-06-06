The family of a 71-year-old man from Doncaster, who has been missing for a month, are desperately appealing for help to find him.

Neil Skinner was last seen camping in the Bridge of Orchy area in Scotland on Sunday May 8.

Officers said he has not made any contact with family or friends since he was reported missing.

On Monday, his family urged anyone with information to contact the police.

In a statement, they said: "As a family we are distraught that our Dad has been missing for this length of time and we are desperately seeking answers as to what has happened to him, to help us understand and come to terms with his sudden disappearance.

"If anyone has any information regarding our Dad that they feel may be at all relevant we ask you to please contact police."

He is described as 5ft 8ins in height with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses.

Neil was last seen he was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers.

Sergeant Karen MacLennan said officers are trying to trace him with the help of other rescue teams.

"Since Neil was reported missing, we have been carrying out searches and enquiries to try to trace him. Local officers have been assisted by specialist resources including the Air Support Unit, Marine Unit and mountain rescue teams, however he has yet to be found."