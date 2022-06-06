A devoted Grimsby Town superfan travelled nearly 10,000 miles to watch the Mariners gain promotion to the Football League.

Robson Burnett, 26, was born in Grimsby but moved to Australia in 2011, and has been a fan of the club his whole life.

As soon as Grimsby Town beat Wrexham in the semi-final on Saturday, May 28, he made the decision to travel home with his brother, Joshua, to attend the crucial final against Solihull Moors at London Stadium.

He said: "I was born in Grimsby and I played for Grimsby in the under-16s Academy from when I was eight years old. I watched every single game growing up, I was a season ticket holder and I went with my dad to every game."

"I looked at flights and they were 4,000 Australian dollars. But I was like, 'I'm going'. My boss wasn't very happy, but hey ho."

Grimsby Town have been promoted to League Two.

He spent around £2,300 on flights to make it to the game.

Luckily, he was rewarded with a 2-1 win in extra time which saw the Mariners promoted to League Two."I've absolutely made the right decision to travel back. I would not change this for the world, I think this is absolutely brilliant.

"All the Town fans, even the Solihull fans, have been absolutely incredible. This win doesn’t just do it for the club, but the town. It’s what makes this town the greatest town on the planet and the most passionate fans I’ve come across."Around 13,000 Mariners fans made the trip down to London for the National League playoff final.

Grimsby is the first side to finish as low as sixth to be promoted from the National League since the play-off format was redesigned.