Holidaymakers have been left stranded abroad after Wizz Air permanently cancelled a large number of flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport until

Lee Warris and Joanne, from Sheffield, were due to fly back to the UK on Friday with their family, but their flight was cancelled 25 minutes before take-off.

As of Monday, they remain in Majorca, and have spent thousands trying to book new flights home, which have also been cancelled.

He said, "We felt literally like cattle, I've never been treated like that before. We're booking flights and spending all that money, and you're trying to get on the flight to be told it's not there anymore."

"How many more times can I do this? We've still got to live and feed yourselves. You're going to the stage of do I feed my family or get another flight?"

Play Brightcove video

A couple from Doncaster also had their flights cancelled from Malaga.

Retired insurance broker Stephen and his wife, Sue Ibbotson, were told they would have to find their own way home to other airports more than 100 miles away.

Stephen and Sue Ibbotson had their flight from Malaga cancelled.

Stephen said: "Wizz Air in their cancellation e-mail suggests we should rebook to other airports which are Birmingham, Bristol, Cardiff and three London airports. All of these are at least 100 miles from Doncaster."

On Friday, Wizz Air confirmed it has cancelled a large number of flights to and from Doncaster Sheffield Airport from June 10.

The airline said it is due to the airport indicating it is unable to guarantee the terms of its commercial agreement.

It said: "It is with deep regret that we have had to take the difficult but responsible decision to cancel a large number of Wizz Air flights. Given the current challenging operational environment in the travel industry, this decision also stabilises our operations at other UK bases to help minimise disruption and delay as much as possible."

"We sincerely apologise to our customers in Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire for the inconvenience this has caused."

In a statement, Doncaster Sheffield Airport said it is "disappointed" that Wizz Air has permanently cancelled 13 summer and winter routes "without prior notice."

"It is particularly distressing for our passengers that so many flights and bookings have been axed at such short notice. Although the Wizz Air announcement undoubtedly has substantial impact on DSA, our priority remains on minimising the impact on our passengers, wherever possible."