A man has been charged with murder after a 43-year-old woman died in Sheffield on Sunday.

Emergency Services were called to Cromford Street at 3.10am where she was found with serious injuries inside a property.

The woman was taken to hospital but pronounced dead just over an hour later.

43-year-old Vahid Kabiri, of Cromford Street, was charged with murder and remains in custody.

Kabiri is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court.