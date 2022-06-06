A man wearing a mask of the Queen is being sought by Lincolnshire Police after an assault at a pub.

At around 7pm on Wednesday June 1, a man was reportedly punched in the face inside The Anchor on Lincoln High Street.

He was left with a cut and a bleeding nose.

Officers said the alleged offender is a white male, around 5ft 10, and is is believed to be of a medium to heavy build.

He also tattoos on his arms and legs and was wearing dark shorts and t-shirt, with a black gilet.

Lincolnshire Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may recognise the man in the image to come forward.