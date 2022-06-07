A four-car crash is causing huge delays on the M62 in Leeds.

It happened shortly before 5pm near Junction 28 for Morley. Lane one is closed and traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads.

There are queues of up to eight miles long causing a 40 minute delay for travellers. Emergency services are on the scene. The congestion runs back to Junction 26.

The road was closed for just under an hour at 16.50pm to move the vehicles to the hard shoulder.