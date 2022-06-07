Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is set to perform in York this evening as he continues his surprise tour dates with Jeff Beck.

He has been seen in many cities across the UK since winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 58-year-old last performed in Yorkshire at the end of May when he took to the stage at Sheffield's City Hall.

Tickets for tonight's show at York Barbican, which should have gone ahead in 2021, have sold out.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star sued Ms Heard for $50m (£40m) for an article she wrote in which she claimed to be an abuse victim.

He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages, with the latter reduced to $350,000.

Ms Heard, 36, counter-sued for $100m and was awarded $2m.

Following the rulings, Depp said he was "humbled" that the jury had "given [him his] life back".

Heard, on the other hand, said she was "heartbroken" and "disappointed with what this verdict means for other women".

