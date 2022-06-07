Man arrested on suspicion of murder after injured woman found in Wortley house

Police have launched a murder investigation in connection with the death of a woman in Leeds.

Officers were called to reports of a 35-year-old woman having been assaulted at an address in Bangor Grove in Lower Wortley just before midnight on Monday 6 June 2022.

She was taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency treatment but pronounced dead a short time late.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which is being treated as domestic related.

Cordons remain around Bangor Grove while forensic examinations and specialist searches take place.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Pellston crime reference 13220305910 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat