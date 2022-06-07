A motorcyclist who was killed after colliding with a wall in Sheffield has been named by police as Ian Sutherland.

Mr Sutherland was riding his orange KTM Superduke motorbike along Mortimer Road just before 5pm on Thursday 2 June when he crashed into a stone wall.

He was thrown from his bike and suffered critical injuries. Emergency services attended but the 34-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family shared a photo alongside a statement which said: "His bike was his pride and joy. Ian loved this photo.”

Police are still appealing for witnesses, in particular the driver of a white Audi travelling towards the Strines Inn on Mortimer Road.

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident number 677 of 2 June. Dashcam footage can be sent to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.

