Grimsby Town FC celebrate promotion with open top bus victory parade

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for Grimsby Town Football Club's open-top bus tour later today, to celebrate their promotion back to the Football League.

The Mariners will be back in the fourth tier of English football at the first time of asking after they secured a 2-1 win against Solihull in the National League play-off final.

The bus carrying the squad set off from Blundell Park at 5pm and is travelling through Grimsby and Cleethorpes before arriving at the Town Hall by 6.30pm.

The club has warned that roads around Grimsby Town Hall will be closed from 5pm.

North East Lincolnshire's Mayor Stephen Beasant and Council Leader Philip Jackson will welcome the club's players and officials to Grimsby Town Hall for the reception, which will officially begin at 7pm.

Officials and players from the club will give short speeches from the bus before heading inside the Town Hall for the civic reception.

The route:

Blundell Park along Grimsby Road to Isaacs Hill

Right into A46 Clee Road/Weelsby Road

Turn right at Nuns Corner into Bargate

Right at Deansgate bridge

Church Lane, Bethlehem Street and Osbourne Street

Mayor of North East Lincolnshire Council, Cllr Stephen Beasant said:

"What the club has achieved this season is fantastic it is. The team's performance in the play-offs has been inspirational, coming from behind each time with extra-time goals sealing their wins.

"The atmosphere from those games is spilling over into the borough and the whole town is buzzing with what they've achieved and what's to come next season."

Debbie Cook, Grimsby Town Football Club Chief Executive said:

"We are absolutely thrilled with our promotion. We can't underestimate what the Club's promotion back into the Football league means to the people of this Town and Mariners fans everywhere. It's wonderful to be able to celebrate this success with them in this way. Our supporters, this community, have been incredible, and we want to celebrate that and thank the whole Town."

Around 13,000 Mariners fans made the trip down to London for the National League playoff final.

Grimsby is the first side to finish as low as sixth to be promoted from the National League since the play-off format was redesigned.

