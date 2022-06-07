There is major disruption to bus services across West and South Yorkshire as drivers stage an 'indefinite' strike over pay.Arriva UK says it will be unable to run services across a number of areas including Leeds, Bradford, Doncaster, and York.

The industrial action by Unite members started at 2am on Monday 6 June and is due to last "for an undisclosed period of time".

Unite regional officer Phil Bown has apologised for the disruption to passengers and said rates of pay are 'not superb', with drivers - in some cases - getting less than £10 per hour, having to work up to 50 hours a week and still having to use food banks.

Unit regional officer Phil Bown

Play Brightcove video

In a statement, Arriva says it put forward a generous pay offer and is "deeply disappointed" with the decision to stage strike action and that an agreement has not been reached.

Pre-paid tickets will be accepted by other bus operators.

Where have Arriva bus services been suspended?

Wakefield

Dewsbury

Castleford

Pontefact

Heckmondwike

Cleckheaton

Bradford

Leeds

Ossett

Batley

Morley

Rothwell

South Elmsall

Hemsworth

Huddersfield

Halifax

Doncaster

Selby

York

Goole

Arriva North East says its services across North Yorkshire are not affected

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...