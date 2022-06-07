A woman has been raped on a field next to a Leeds restaurant.

Shortly before 12pm on Sunday, 5 June, police received a concern for safety report for a woman in Roundhay.

When officers found the woman, she told them she had been raped on land just off Princes Avenue on 30 May.

A cordon was in place on Soldiers Field, next to the Chophaus restaurant, yesterday. A full examination of the scene has been carried out and the victim is being supported by trained officers.

West Yorkshire Police say enquiries are ongoing.

