Johnny Depp has been back on stage in Yorkshire just weeks after winning his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star made a second musical appearance in the county in as many weeks as he played alongside Jeff Beck at York Barbican on Tuesday night, 7 June.

Depp previously surprised concert goers in Sheffield after appearing on stage at the City Hall.

Fans gave the 58-year-old a standing ovation and serenaded him with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' ahead of his 59th birthday on Thursday.

Concert-goer Sue Hyde tweeted: "W hat an amazing night, totally starstruck."

Depp sued ex-wife Amber Heard for $50m (£40m) for an article she wrote in which she claimed to be an abuse victim. Ms Heard, 36, counter sued him for $100m.

He was awarded $10m (£8m) in compensatory damages and $5m (£4m) in punitive damages, with the latter reduced to $350,000 and Ms Heard was awarded $2m.