A man who inflicted life-threatening injuries on a puppy after it urinated on his leg has been banned from keeping animals.Hull Magistrates' Court heard Jake Atkin, 24, was on the phone to a friend on 27 November last year when he became angry at his eight-week old whippet Blaze.

Philip Brown, prosecuting for the RSPCA, said: "He was in an exceptionally agitated state because he said the dog had p****d on his leg.

"[The friend] lost contact again and when she got hold of him again he was still very angry and told her that if she did not collect the puppy he would kill it."She went over to the defendant’s home as quickly as possible. She found the puppy unconscious."

A vet examined Blaze and found he had life-threatening injuries, including a bloodied right eye and extensive swelling to his head. The vet said the injuries were caused by blunt force trauma.

The dog has recovered but it was unclear whether the injuries will have a lasting impact, the court heard.

Mr Brown said: "Blaze has been rehomed and is recovering from his ordeal. This was a serious situation and he suffered significant pain.

Blaze has made a recovery since the attack. Credit: MEN Media

"The defendant said he had a blackout and could not explain how the animal came by its injuries. It is clear he lost all self-control. He suffers from bi-polar and was taking steroids which led to his anger issues."

Atkin, of Pitt Street, Hull, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.He was given a 12-month community order with a mental health treatment requirement for six months. He was also banned from owning any animal for five years and ordered to pay £400 costs and a £95 surcharge.

