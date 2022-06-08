The parents of a 23-year-old woman who who was killed by a stalker say a report into the actions of police officers confirms their "worst nightmare".

Gracie Spinks is believed to have been stabbed by 35-year-old Michael Sellars in the village of Duckmanton, near Chesterfield, North Derbyshire, almost a year ago.

Sellars' body was found half a mile away.

Gracie, who was tending to her horse when she was attacked, had previously reported Sellars, her former supervisor at a warehouse, for stalking.

A preliminary report by the police watchdog, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), has found five Derbyshire Police officers have a case to answer for misconduct.

Two are facing allegations relating to their investigations into Gracie's complaints of stalking.

A further three have a case to answer in relation to the discovery of a bag containing a hammer, an axe and some knives close to where Gracie died, the watchdog added.

The body of Gracie Spinks was found in this field near Staveley Road in Duckmanton

In a statement Gracie's parents, Richard Spinks and Alison Heaton, said: "The preliminary findings do seem to suggest that Gracie's death was potentially preventable and the officers involved in the investigation all potentially failed in their obligations to safeguard the victim. This does confirm our worst nightmare."

They added: "We welcome the findings of the IPOC report. This confirms our views from the outset that Gracie was let down."

Toby Perkins, Labour MP for Chesterfield, has previously called for stalking victims to be the "law's utmost priority" following Gracie's death.

'Struggling to come to terms with the void'

Gracie's family and friends are campaigning for Gracie's Law – legislation which would see better support for victims of stalking and more training for police officers.

Her parents added: "As we approach the first anniversary of the loss of Gracie this is a particularly difficult time for us, as a family we are still struggling to come to terms with the void left in our lives."

The full findings of the IPOC report will be published after the conclusion of an inquest into Gracie Spinks death.

Derbyshire Police confirmed that five officers will be subject to a misconduct meeting which will be held in private.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...