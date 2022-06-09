Drivers at three rail companies have announced they are to go on strike as the threat of major travel disruption continues to escalate.

Members of the union Aslef are to walk out in a row over pay. The strikes will affect Hull Trains on 26 June, Greater Anglia trains on 23 June and Croydon Tramlink services on 28 and 29 June and 13 and 14 July.

The news comes amid growing disputes in the industry which threaten huge travel disruption in the coming weeks.

In response Hull Trains said in a statement that it was disappointed the strike was happening "at a time when we are re-establishing ourselves, having had to suspend our services on three separate occasions during the pandemic".

The company added: "We remain committed to meaningful talks with their leadership, with the aim of resolving the dispute for the benefit of customers, employees, and our business.

"In the event of action being taken, we have been developing contingency plans, which includes providing up to date information to customers as early as possible."

News of the drivers' strike comes as more rail workers are to be balloted for industrial action.

Croydon Tramlink staff will take part in four days of action. Credit: PA

The Transport Salaried Staffs Association (TSSA) served notice of an industrial action ballot, with hundreds of workers to vote on industrial action at train operator Avanti West Coast in a dispute over pay, conditions and job security.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union are set to strike on Network Rail and 13 train companies later this month, while the RMT and Unite have announced a walkout on London Underground as well.

TSSA said it was demanding from Avanti a guarantee of no compulsory redundancies for 2022, no unagreed changes to terms and conditions, and a pay increase which reflects the rising cost of living.

Voting will start on 15 June and close two weeks later, with the union saying strikes could start in mid-July if there is support from members.

TSSA general secretary Manuel Cortes said: "Avanti West Coast needs to come to the table to face the concerns of their staff and tell their paymasters in government that widespread rail disruption is on the cards.

"Avanti West Coast staff are asking for some basic fair treatment – not to be sacked from their jobs; a fair pay rise in the face of a cost-of-living-crisis; and no race to the bottom on terms and conditions.

"We could be seeing a summer of discontent across our railways. We are preparing for all options, including co-ordinated strike action."

Avanti operates passenger train services from London Euston to Birmingham, Crewe, Liverpool, Manchester and Glasgow.

