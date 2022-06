A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in Leeds.

The 35-year-old woman, who has not been named, died after an incident at an address in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley, just before midnight on Monday, 6 June.

Police have yet to confirm how she died.

Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning.