A one-year-old has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Sheffield.

The infant was involved in a collision with a car on Penistone Road, near Hillsborough Barracks, at around 9.35am on Thursday, 9 June.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "The pedestrian, a one-year old child, was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life changing or life threatening."

The road was closed while investigations were carried out. It re-opened at around 1pm. Enquiries are ongoing.