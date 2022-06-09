Detectives are appealing for information after the body of a man was found in a canal in West Yorkshire.

Police, ambulance and fire service personnel were called to the water, off Wharf Street in Sowerby Bridge, at 9.21am on Tuesday, 7 June, following concerns for the safety of a man.

They discovered the body of a man who has since been identified as 48-year-old Dale Mawson, from Sowerby Bridge.

Det Chief Insp Sharron Kaye, of the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation, but at this time, we are currently treating the death as unexplained.

"As part of our ongoing enquiries, we are keen to speak to anyone who has any information which could help us in establishing the circumstances of what has taken place."

She said police particularly want to speak to anyone who was in the area between 1am and 9am on Tuesday.

Anyone with information should call 101.

