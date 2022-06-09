The police helicopter was deployed in North Yorkshire after a car window was smashed with a slingshot-type weapon.

The incident happed in the Chain Lane area of Knaresborough at around 7.25pm on Wednesday, 8 June.

Due to the serious nature of the report, police, including specialist firearms officers and the police helicopter, were dispatched.

After reviewing dashcam footage, police believe that a slingshot or catapult-type weapon was used to damage the car window.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing to identify any suspects and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police.

