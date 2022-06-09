The family of a woman who died in an alleged attack in Leeds have paid tribute to her as an "excellent mother" after a man appeared in court charged with her murder.

West Yorkshire Police today named the victim of the incident in Bangor Grover, Lower Wortley, as Jennifer Andrews, who was aged 35.

She died in hospital on Monday, 6 June, following an alleged assault.

Jennifer Andrews was found fatally injured in Bangor Grove, Lower Wortley. Credit: ITV News

In a statement her family said: "Jenni was such a beautiful and friendly person who was very much loved by us all. She was an excellent mother.

"We are absolutely heartbroken and ask that people respect our privacy at what continues to be a very difficult time for ourselves and all those who knew and loved Jenni."

Rawden Ibbitson, 31, of Bangor Grove, has been charged with murder and possession of a knife.

He appeared briefly at Leeds Magistrates Court this morning, 9 June, where he was remanded into custody to appear at Leeds Crown Court on Friday.

Detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team are leading the investigation into the incident, which they said is being treated as domestic-related.