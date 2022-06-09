Television shepherdess Amanda Owen has announced her separation from husband Clive – her co-host on Channel 5's Our Yorkshire Farm.

In a post on Instagram, Amanda, who is known as the Yorkshire Shepherdess, said the decision to end their 22 years of marriage "hasn't been easy".

She said: "Clive and I have are sad to confirm that we have made the difficult decision to separate.

"This hasn't been easy, but we both believe it's the right choice for the future of our family."

Amanda Owen with one of her nine children. Credit: Amanda Owen

The couple, who have nine children, have been married since 2000 and live on the farm near Richmond in North Yorkshire.

They rose to fame after the family's farm life became the subject of the Channel 5 reality show, which has run for five series.

Amanda, 47, has also written books about rural life and has amassed more than 700,000 followers on social media.

In the Instagram post she indicated her and her husband would continue to work together.

"Although we are no longer a couple, we continue to work on the farm and co-parent together, with our number one priority the happiness and well-being of our children," she said.

She asked for privacy and thanked fans for their support.

In a statement, Channel 5 spokesperson said: "We respect the privacy of Amanda and Clive Owen at this time.

“They are very much a part of the Channel 5 family and we will continue to work with them in the future."