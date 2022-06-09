Students at the University of Lincoln were ordered to leave buildings on campus after the discovery of a device thought to be a grenade.

Lincolnshire Police cleared a cordon of 100m around Brayford Pool to allow specialist officers to deal with the incident on Thursday morning.

Police are advising people to avoid the area Credit: Lincolnshire Live

The cordon affected part of Brayford Wharf North and the university campus. People were urged to avoid the area.

Bomb disposal experts were called and the device was found not to be live. The cordon was lifted.

In a statement police said: "We aim to disrupt people as little as possible. Public safety is our main concern and we are grateful for the patience of the local community and businesses while we resolve this incident."

