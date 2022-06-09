Thousands of spectators are expected to line the streets of Leeds this weekend as the AJ Bell 2022 World Triathlon Championship Series returns to the city for the sixth time.

Some of the world's best athletes are set to compete in the event, including local Olympian Jonny Brownlee. His older brother, Alistair, will not take part, after he retired from the event last year with a disqualification for dunking another competitor.

The Leeds event is the second in the series, with other races in Yokohama, Montreal, Hamburg, Cagliari, Bermuda and the final in Abu Dhabi.

The individual elite races for men and women will take place on Saturday, 11 June, with the mixed relay on Sunday, 12 June. All races start and finish in Roundhay Park.

There are road closures around the park and there is limited public access to the park over the weekend.

Jonny Brownlee will return to compete in this year's event without older brother Alistair Credit: PA Images

When does it start?

The elite men's race starts at 2pm on Saturday, with the women's race starting at 3.45pm on the same day. The elite mixed-team relay takes place the next day at 1.25pm.

The TriStar, GO TRI and sprint relay races take place on Saturday and the age-group championship standard-distance events set off at 7am on Sunday.

What is the race route?

There are various race routes for the different events across the weekend. Most are confined to Roundhay Park and surrounding roads. Below is the route for the sprint races:

The route for the sprint races. Credit: World Triathlon

On Sunday a longer event will take in parts of Meanwood, Moortown and Oakwood.

What road closures will be in place?

There are various closures in place at different times across the weekend:

Friday, 10 June, 9.30am-12.30pm: Princes Avenue Park Avenue and West Avenue in Roundhay.

Saturday, 11 June, 5am-6.30pm: Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue in Roundhay.

Sunday, 12 June, 4am-6pm: Princes Avenue, Park Avenue and West Avenue in Roundhay.

Sunday, 12 June, 4am-1pm: Street Lane, Scott Hall Road and Stonegate Road, affecting Roundhay, Oakwood, Moortown and Meanwood.

How can I watch?

Entry to the event at Roundhay Park is free, but spectators can also buy seats in the grandstand by the finish line and transition area to guarantee the best view of the athletes.

Tickets for the grandstand on Saturday have sold out but there are still some available for Sunday.

All races are being shown on the BBC.

Maya Kingma from the Netherlands will aim to retain her title this year after winning the 2021 event Credit: PA Images

Where can I park?

People hoping to watch the event can park throughout the weekend on-street and in designated car parks.

Access to parking on Soldier's Field will be from Old Park Road. The Wetherby Road car park will remain open for the entire weekend.

The Mansion Lane car park, Tram car park and Lakeside car park will be closed until Tuesday, 14 June.

Anyone cycling to the event can park their bike for free at the Yellow Jersey secure bike parking.

What else is there to do?

There is a festival event village at the event with plenty to do, including food and drink stalls, a big screen, merchandise stands and family entertainment.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out...