Police are appealing for information after a man was found with gunshot injuries in a "targeted" attack in Leeds.

Officers were contacted shortly before midnight on Thursday, 9 June, by ambulance workers who had been called after the 18-year-old was found injured in Blenheim Walk, Woodhouse, close to the city's university.

Armed police were deployed and the man was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

The incident is being investigated by detectives from West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.

Senior investigator Det Insp Sam Freeman said: "The criminal use of firearms is something will always treat very seriously, and we are carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and to identify those responsible.

"Although our enquiries remain at a very early stage, we believe this is likely to have been a targeted attack on the victim."

The detective said there would be extra patrols in the area and added: "The scene activity will be causing some disruption in the area but we hope people will understand that this is vital in support of our investigation into this very serious offence."

Anyone with any information should call police via 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.