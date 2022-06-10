Colleagues have paid tribute to a hospital nurse with a "heart of gold" who died while climbing one of Britain's tallest mountains.

Ade Ajayi, 30, who was a trainee nursing associate with the rehabilitation team at Montagu Hospital in Mexborough, Doncaster, died while scaling Mount Snowdon, in Wales, on Monday, 6 June.

Staff described him as someone who "could light up a room."

In a statement, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust said: "With such deep and profound sadness, we must share the passing of our colleague, Ade Ajayi.

"Ade was a much-loved and respected member of the team. He always put his patients first and typified all that is good about the NHS. We have no doubt that he would have gone on to have had a long and fruitful career at the Trust, making a difference to so many."Colleagues describe Ade as having a heart of gold and someone who was a pleasure to work with and who could light up a room.

"They say Ade always showed boundless compassion when dealing with individuals, and was a confidante and friend to so many. Put simply, he will be so sorely missed by all those who knew him, but always remembered.""To Ade’s partner, friends, family and loved ones, we share our deepest and most heartfelt condolences. We also want to say 'thank you' for sharing him with us."

Friends will walk Mount Snowdon in Mr Ajeyi's memory. Credit: PA Images

No further details have been released about Mr Ajayi's death, but an online fundraiser has been set up to support his family, with friends pledging to walk Snowdon in his memory.

Richard Reasbeck, who set up the crowdfunding page, said: "Whoever knew Ade knows he was always the life of the party, someone who said it how it was and had no fear.

"He was an amazing friend, partner, son and brother and will be never be forgotten. We will be doing this walk in honour of an amazing man who we know would want us to walk this walk for him."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...