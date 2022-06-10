A man described as a "devious stalker" has been jailed after installing a listening device in a phone charger to spy on his victim.

Jonathan Franklin, 36, of Grimsby Road, Cleethorpes, North East Lincolnshire, gave the modified charger to the woman so he could listen to what was happening in her home.

Between August 2021 and February 2022, Franklin sent messages to her about what he had heard, causing her to fear for her safety.

The victim became suspicious and eventually discovered the device.

Officer in the case PC Jak Shephard praised the victim's "bravery" and added: "This was a particularly disturbing case where a devious stalker went to extreme lengths to invade his victim’s privacy.

"Not only that, he then went on to cause her huge fear and distress by relaying details of her private life to her in his messages, making her own home feel like an unsafe place for her to be.

"I am reassured that he is off our streets and unable to continue tormenting his victim."

Franklin pleaded guilty to two counts of stalking and was jailed for two years. He was also given a five-year restraining order.

