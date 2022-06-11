Child cruelty and neglect increased by more than 80% in Yorkshire and the Humber last year as the UK emerged from the pandemic.

The NSPCC found there were 3,454 offences recorded in 2021/22 – an average of 9 offences a day across the region.

At the start of the pandemic, the charity warned about an increased risk of abuse because of stressors to parents and caregivers, as well as a rise in in children’s vulnerability.

The NSPCC is calling on communities to play their part in a collective effort and is encouraging people to contact them with any concerns they have about a child.

It also wants to see children’s social care in England focused on early intervention, with children at its heart.

NSPCC CEO Sir Peter Wanless said: "The evidence from a series of reviews have shown where and how to better resource and support a child protection system that works better for all those who need it. Now is the time for action."

"It’s vital to remember that child abuse can be prevented."

The Department for Education said it is setting out a plan later in the year to bring about a shift in how the most vulnerable families and children are supported.

A spokesperson said: "Every child deserves to be safe, happy, and loved."

"Following the review into the tragic deaths of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes and Star Hobson, we also announced the launch of a new Child Protection Ministerial Group, which will champion safeguarding at highest levels of Government. We will set out an ambitious action plan later this year aimed at bringing about a fundamental shift in how we support the most vulnerable children and families."