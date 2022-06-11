Thousands of runners will be taking on one of East Yorkshire’s biggest running events on Sunday. The Hull Running Festival will include the Hull Half Marathon and Hull 10K, with both events expected to generate a huge boost for local and national charities.

Organised by Run For All in partnership with Hull City Council, it forms part of the Run For All series, which includes events in Leeds, Sheffield, York, Derby, Nottingham, Burnley, Middlesbrough, King’s Lynn, Bury and the Yorkshire Dales.

While the races are underway, there are a number of road closures in place.

What is the race route?

The Hull Half Marathon will get underway at 09.00am, starting on Cottingham Road.

The course takes the field out of the city centre, along Cottingham Road, Hull Road, Ingelmere Lane, along Crankbrook Avenue, down Endike Lane and along 21st Avenue. Runners will then head down Greenwood Avenue before returning back to Cranbrook Avenue and into Newland Avenue, Queens Road, then onto Goddard Avenue before returning back to Cottingham Road for the big finish.The Hull 10K will get underway at 09:45am and will feature the same start and finish as the half marathon.

It will take runners on the same route as the half marathon, however shortly after 8K on Cranbrook Avenue, runners will make it back to Cottingham Road for the finish line.

What road closures will be in place on Sunday?

The following roads will be closed between 4:00am and 3:00pm:

2nd Avenue

4th Avenue

6th Avenue

8th Avenue

Beverley Road

Cave Street

Cottingham Road

Cranbrook Avenue

Danepark Road

Ellerburn Avenue

Endike Lane

Greenwood Avenue

Hall Road

Inglemire Lane

Lissett Grove

Middledyke Lane

Newland Avenue

Newland Park

New Village Road

Orchard Park Road

Park Grove

Park Road

Pearson Avenue

Pearson Park

Princes Avenue

Queens Road

