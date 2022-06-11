A 16-year-old has been arrested after a 15-year-old boy was allegedly chased and attacked by a machete in the East End Park area of Leeds.

Police were called to East Park View at around 7.38pm on Friday where the boy was found with stab wounds

He was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries that were serious but not considered life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police said the 16-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of a Section 18 assault and is currently in custody.

Increased stop and search powers have been temporarily put in place to try and stop violence such as shootings and stabbing.

It gives police officers the power to search people or vehicles for offensive weapons or dangerous instruments without them having to have their usual grounds to suspect each person searched.

Superintendent Russ Hughes, of Leeds District, said: 'Officers from the local neighbourhood policing team will also be increasing their patrols and presence in the areas affected to deter any further incidents and reassure those communities."

"We are determined to keep doing everything we can to disrupt, deter and bring to justice those who involve themselves in this type of criminal behaviour, and I know the majority of people in those areas are supportive of that aim."