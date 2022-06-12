A former soldier from Hull, who suffered life changing injuries following a grenade attack in Iraq, has taken part in one of East Yorkshire’s biggest running events, but vows to continue with his astonishing challenges.

Radio operator Chris Ashton suffered a shattered skull causing a massive brain injury back in September 2006.

The former Lance Corporal with the Royal Logistics Corp experienced a number of strokes as doctors operated on him afterwards. He is paralysed down the left side of his body.

On Sunday he took part, along with members of Hull 4 Heroes, in the city’s Run for All event, challenging himself to the half marathon.

Chris has previously taken on the Hull 10K in his normal wheelchair but today completed the full 13 miles unaided on his new power assisted hand cycle, bought by Hull 4 Heroes.

Chris Ashton (Centre front) was a former Lance Corporal with the Royal Logistics Corp.

The event started on Cottingham Road.

The course took the field out of the city centre, along Cottingham Road, Hull Road, Ingelmere Lane, along Crankbrook Avenue, down Endike Lane and along 21st Avenue.

Runners then headed down Greenwood Avenue before returning back to Cranbrook Avenue and into Newland Avenue, Queens Road, then onto Goddard Avenue before returning back to Cottingham Road for the big finish.

Chris has been in training for the last few months with members of Hull 4 Heroes and 4 Yorks Regiment who ran alongside him all the way.

Now he has vowed to continue with his feats of endurance.

Talking to Calendar, Chris says he is now working towards climbing a mountain.

He is keeping details of the latest feat under wraps but we are told training is underway and more details on his efforts will be released in the near future.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, Head of Events at Run For All, said runners of all capabilities are always welcome.

He said: "There’s always a fantastic atmosphere as the people of Hull really get behind the runners, who I’m sure appreciate the support they receive. We invite runners of all abilities to take part, whether they are aiming for a PB, running with friends and family or fundraising for charity."

Run For All is part of Jane Tomlinson’s lasting legacy. Jane Tomlinson raised £1.85m for children’s and cancer charities before her death from cancer aged just 43 in 2007.

She made headlines across the world by competing in a series of endurance challenges from the London Marathon, ironman and triathlon competitions, to a 4,200 mile cycle ride across the width of the USA – despite being diagnosed with incurable cancer.