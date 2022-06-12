The daughters of a Doncaster man who disappeared while camping over a month ago, say waiting for answers is 'torture.'

71-year-old Neil Skinner, a retired mental health nurse, was lasts seen in he bridge of Orchy area in Scotland on May 8th.

Police Scotland said searches by marine and mountain rescue teams have found no trace of him.

His daughters, Kate and Ruth, said not knowing of his whereabouts is '"devastating.''

Kate said: "It's a total rollercoaster of emotions, the not knowing, it's hard phoning your family and saying there's no news. It's just devastating to hear it from the police and I have to say it again back to my family."

"The only way I can describe it is just torture. It's so emotionally draining going over and over it again in your mind trying to find answers."

Neil is described as 5ft 8ins in height, with short, white hair, a white goatee-type beard and wearing glasses. He was wearing a green jacket and grey walking trousers when he was last seen.

His Daughter, Ruth, described him as a '"chatty and friendly" man, and has urged anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

"If you have already been in the area when dad went missing, get in touch with the police. Maybe you met him, he's quite a memorable man, anyone that met him would say how chatty and friendly he is. I think you will remember his face."

"We just need closure, and the potential of never having that is really harrowing. You're constantly thinking about what were his last days and moments like and that feels horrendous."

"There must be some information out there."

Police Scotland said they are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him since May 8th.

"Neil has not made any contact with family or friends since he was reported missing and we are keen to speak to anyone who might have seen him since Sunday, May 8, or who has information relevant to our investigation."