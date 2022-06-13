The family of a man murdered in Hull have spoken of their frustration that the main suspect is still at large a year on.

Corey Dobbe, 23, was stabbed off Harleston Close on 13 June, 2021. He died before he could be taken to hospital.

Moise Djuku was later named by Humberside Police as a person of interest. But, despite repeated appeals and a the offer of a cash reward, he has not been found.

Corey Dobbe. Credit: Family Photo

Corey's father, Paul, said: "We have not heard much from the police recently. They have still not got him and I don’t think they are doing enough."

Talking about his son, he said: "I just miss his presence every day. It has been a difficult year. I now look after Corey’s dog and even she is feeling it. She knows the anniversary is coming up."

Det Chief Insp Alan Curtis, of Humberside Police, said: "Throughout the past year, detectives have worked tirelessly around the clock on this investigation.

"Moise Djuku is out there somewhere, and I welcome any information that would help us locate him."

Family and friends on a walk to Harleston Close in Corey's memory on Sunday Credit: MEN Media

Dozens of Corey's friends and family attended a memorial walk on Sunday, aiming to raise £500 for potentially medical kit to be positioned in Hull city centre.

Corey's cousin, Charley Shepherdson, who set up the fundraiser, said: "Moise could come forward and give us the answers we need. There are two families who have been ruined by what happened a year ago."

