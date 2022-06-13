A scooter rider was chased to his house and attacked with a crowbar after challenging another motorist about his bad driving.

The man, who is in his 60s, was on a scooter that narrowly avoided a collision with a white Ford Transit van towing a flatbed trailer at Holdingham roundabout, at the junction of the A15 and A17 near Sleaford, Lincolnshire, at around 3.15pm on Saturday, 11 June.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesperson said: "Both vehicles then drove towards Sleaford and at the next roundabout the driver of the scooter has challenged the van driver over his driving.

"The driver of the van and passenger then abandoned their vehicle and chased after the scooter driver back to his home address.

"They attacked him with a crowbar before leaving the scene."

The victim was not seriously injured as he was still wearing his helmet.

Anyone with information or dash cam footage should call police on 101, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.