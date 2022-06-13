Residents of a North Yorkshire seaside town are voting on whether people should be banned from owning newly built houses as second homes – as property prices spiral.

Polls opened on Monday evening, 13 June, in a referendum in which people in the popular holiday destination of Whitby were asked whether new homes should be reserved exclusively for those from the local area.

The vote will not be binding vote, but it could help to shape local planning considerations.

'For first time buyers it's impossible'

Mike Smith is among those who cannot afford to buy. He said: "I'm Whitby born and bred. My family goes back generations, but sadly due to the state of the market now I cannot afford to live here so I've had to pack up shop and move 20 miles to Guisborough.

"There is just no option of buying anything any more - there's no flats, there's very few rental properties and for first time buyers it's impossible. You need £300,000."

According to the property website Rightmove, sold prices in Whitby over the last year were 13% up on the previous year and 29% up on the 2019 peak of £190,263. The average is now over £245,000.

Voters at eight polling locations around the town were asked: "Should all new build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)?"

Voters went to the polls at nine locations. Credit: ITV News

'There is space for holiday lets'

But local estate agent Alison Conn said there was a place for holiday lets.

She said: "I think there's a space in the town for holiday lets. A lot of the property, particularly in the centre of town, isn't particularly suitable for long-term occupation.

"The properties are small, there isn't any parking, there aren't any gardens and previously a lot of them were unoccupied and quite run down."

Simon Williams, who owns a bed and breakfast, said the holiday market was at "saturation" point. He said it was having an impact on the business.

He said: "Longer term it has got an implication for local families. They are having to move out and struggling to get on the property ladder because prices are increasing exponentially."

The result of the referendum is expected late on Monday or Tuesday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know