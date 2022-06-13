A teenager has died and another was critically injured in a crash near Driffield.

Jack Stabler, who was 17, suffered fatal injuries when a red Vauxhall Corsa and a red Skoda Fabia collided on the B1249 Scarborough Road in the early hours of Saturday, 11 June.

The incident happened between Kilham Road and the the A614.

An 18-year-old man remains in a critical condition at Hull Royal Infirmary.

Humberside Police said both families were being supported by specially trained officers.

Anyone with information should call police via 101.