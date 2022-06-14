Homes have been evacuated after bomb disposal experts were called to investigate a suspicious device in Skegness.

Lincolnshire Police have put a 200m cordon in place at Scarborough Avenue while the object is assessed.

The force said it does not believe there is a risk to the wider public.

Det Sgt Gemma Skipworth said: "We are working closely with EOD [explosive ordnance disposal] to assess the device and to make sure it is safe. We believe there is no wider risk to the public at this time.

"We would like to sincerely thank the local community for their support and patience whilst we work to ensure the safety of everyone in the area.

"Officers will remain in the area to assist and reassure residents. We apologise for any inconvenience and disruption caused, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to resolve the incident."

