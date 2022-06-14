A former North Yorkshire police officer has been ordered to carry out community service after downloading more than 8,000 indecent images of children over a seven-year period.

Christopher Douglas Groom, 41, of Main Street, Claxton, in Malton, pleaded guilty at Leeds Magistrates court on 18 May.

A mobile phone and computer seized from the 41-year-old showed thousands of images of abuse some featuring girls as young as 8-years-old.

The ex-Hambleton and Richmond response officer admitted making 8,707 Category C indecent photographs of children between 3 December 2014 and 14 November 2021.

Category C includes lower-level indecent images of children, with Category B and Category A amounting to more serious offences.

Groom was arrested in December last year and suspended from duty by North Yorkshire Police.

He appeared before magistrates on Tuesday 14 June for sentencing and was ordered to carry out 18 months of community order and told he must complete 30 days of rehabilitation and 150 hours of unpaid work.

He has also been placed on the Sex Offenders register for five years and made subject of a sexual harm prevention order.

Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain said North Yorkshire Police demands the highest level of integrity from our officers and staff.

He said: “This is essential to ensure the communities we are proud to serve have complete trust in their police service.

“The abhorrent and criminal actions of Groom have betrayed that public trust and he has betrayed North Yorkshire Police.”

An Accelerated Misconduct Hearing (AMH) will now be considered by the Chief Constable and the Professional Standards Department.

An NSPCC spokesperson said as a serving police officer Groom would have been 'very aware' of the profound impact sexual abuse has on children's lives and by downloading the images he was fuelling a devastating industry.

“We would urge anyone who has experienced sexual abuse, no matter when it took place or who the perpetrator was, to speak out and seek support.”