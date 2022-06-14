Residents in Whitby have voted to ban any new build houses in the seaside resort from becoming second homes.

2,111 votes won the non-binding vote put forward by the Town Council to 157 in a low turnout of 22.72%.

The vote was proposed after spiralling house prices forced people to move out of the town and a high number of holiday lets being bought.

While the vote is non-binding it may be used to shape future planning considerations.

Mike Smith is among those who cannot afford to buy. He said: "I'm Whitby born and bred. My family goes back generations, but sadly, due to the state of the market, I cannot afford to live here, so I've had to pack up shop and move 20 miles to Guisborough.

"There is just no option of buying anything anymore - there are no flats, there's very few rental properties and for first-time buyers it's impossible. You need £300,000."

According to the property website Rightmove, sold prices in Whitby over the last year were 13% up on the previous year and 29% up on the 2019 peak of £190,263. The average is now over £245,000.

Voters at eight polling locations around the town were asked: "Should all new build and additional housing in Whitby parish be restricted to full-time local occupation as a primary residence only and forever (in perpetuity)?"

People voted at eight polling stations in the town last night. Credit: ITV News

'There is space for holiday lets'

But local estate agent Alison Conn said there was a place for holiday lets.

She said: "I think there's a space in the town for holiday lets. A lot of the property, particularly in the centre of town, isn't particularly suitable for long-term occupation.

"The properties are small, there isn't any parking, there aren't any gardens and previously a lot of them were unoccupied and quite run down."

Simon Williams, who owns a bed and breakfast, said the holiday market was at "saturation" point. He said it was having an impact on the business.

He said: "Longer term it has got an implication for local families. They are having to move out and struggling to get on the property ladder because prices are increasing exponentially."

The result of the referendum

