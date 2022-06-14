The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the involvement of West Yorkshire Police after a 'serious' accident closed the M606 in Bradford.

The motorway is closed in both directions from Junction 1 at the M62 to Junction 3 at the A6177 after a crash between a van and a taxi shortly before 11pm on June 13 [Monday].

Police have said that t here are five casualties in total from both vehicles, including three who were critically injured.

The van failed to stop for police before it entered the M606 on the wrong side of the road and crashing head-on with the taxi.

Highways England has said they expect the road to be closed throughout the morning and are advising people to find alternative routes.

National Highways maintenance crews are on standby to inspect the damage to the barrier on the nearside lane of the southbound carriageway once the police investigation is complete.

