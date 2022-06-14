A 15-year-old boy has been arrested after a van, that failed to stop for police, crashed into a taxi killing three people.

It happened when the Ford Transit van drove the wrong way along the M606 motorway in Bradford at around 10:45pm last night (13 June).

Two men, aged 28 and 49, in the taxi were pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old male passenger in the van died in hospital this morning.

Two other people involved in the collision are recovering in hospital with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Due to the nature of the incident, West Yorkshire Police has informed the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

A West Yorkshire police spokesperson said: "A 15 year old boy has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a serious collision in Bradford. "

The IOPC continues to gather evidence as part of investigation into the crash

Responding to the incident, the IOPC said the van, which is suspected to have been stolen, entered the M606, travelling in the wrong direction, where it was involved in a collision with a taxi.

"We sent investigators to the scene to assess the situation and to the post incident procedures.

"We have obtained an initial account from the police and are in the process of gathering and reviewing footage of the incident.

"The evidence currently available indicates the police did not follow the van the wrong way onto the motorway.

“This was a tragic incident that has resulted in three people losing their lives. "

