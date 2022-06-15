Two rare black-winged stilts have grown wing feathers large enough to fly for the first time in Yorkshire.

The announcement was made by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust that the birds had fledged at their Potteric Carr nature reserve in Doncaster.

This is believed to be the most northerly breeding success for this species ever in the UK.

The pair arrived at Potteric Carr reserve on 16th May and were soon looking for a nesting site, tempted by the wetlands with rich mudflats where they could feed.

Four eggs were laid about a month ago and chicks were spotted by a visitor on the afternoon of Tuesday 14 June.

The chicks took their first steps away from the nest soon after hatching, but remain vulnerable. It will be a few days before they can fly.

Black-winged stilts don’t breed in the UK every year but up to ten pairs breed in some years across southern England.

Operations Manager at Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, Andy Dalton, said: "It’s been a tense wait but we’re overjoyed – Potteric Carr is a green oasis on the fringe of Doncaster, surrounded by busy roads and industrial development.

"The conservation work we do here has a significant impact for wildlife including rare species like black-winged stilts. Green spaces, wherever they are, can provide a much-needed home for our declining wildlife."

Work was completed earlier this year on Piper Marsh, where the stilts nested, to reduce the amount of reedbed and remodel the islands.

This created ideal feeding areas for a variety of wading birds including curlew and lapwing.

