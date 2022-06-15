A woman has expressed her anger after council yellow line painters decided to paint around a parked van on a pavement in Sheffield.

The Ford Transit van, parked on the corner of Osborne Road and Union Road in Nether Edge, appeared to be parked on the pavement when the council's line painting team came to add new parking restrictions to the main road.

Instead of getting the van towed away for being parked on the pavement and in the way of the council's works, the council's painters made the decision to carry on painting their double yellow lines - either side of the parked van.

Sheffield resident Joanna Hall took to Twitter to condemn the council's actions.

Miss Hall's image attracted hundreds of likes and shares as others in Sheffield, sick of seeing obstructive parking in the city, supported her for sharing the photo.

Sheffield Council apologised for painting round the van and has promised to finish the job once the vehicle is removed.

Sheffield Council's Amey spokesperson said: “We apologise for the partial painting of double yellow lines at either side of the parked vehicle on Osborne Road. Once removed, we will return to complete the lining as soon as possible.”