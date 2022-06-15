The ECB has charged Yorkshire Cricket Club and "a number individuals" following an investigation into allegations of racism at the club.

The England and Wales Cricket Board did not name any of the individuals who have been charged.

The charges relate to bringing the game into disrepute and breaking the ECB's anti-discrimination code in light of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal.

Yorkshire have been charged following their handling of the Azeem Rafiq racism scandal Credit: PA

An independent panel of the Cricket Discipline Commission will now hear the cases in September and October.

Former player Azeem Rafiq, who first raised raised allegations of institutional racism during his two spells at Yorkshire from 2008-2014 and 2016-2018, has welcomed the announcement.

He said, "It has been a long two years since I went public about my experiences, but I hope this all means that no young player ever goes through such pain and alienation again.

"My preference would be for this hearing to take place publicly, but I am hopeful that we are at least nearing a point where there will be some sense of closure for my family and me."

Azeem Rafiq first spoke out about his experiences of racism and bullying in 2019 Credit: PA

Yorkshire were criticised for the length of time it took to publish a summary of their own investigation into those allegations brought by Rafiq.

In September 2021 the club finally released a statement saying Rafiq had been the victim of “racial harassment and bullying” and upheld seven of his 43 allegations.

Yorkshire said in a statement, "The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) has just received the long expected notification of the charges and evidence resulting from the Cricket Disciplinary Commission’s (CDC) investigation into past failings at YCCC and is reviewing it.

"YCCC notes that the allegations relate to charges as far back as 2004 up until 2021 and the Club will need the cooperation of those in position during this time in order to fully consider and respond to the matters raised."

"The Club, will, of course, continue to fully cooperate with the CDC throughout this process."

Yorkshire are due to host England's 3rd and final test match against New Zealand at Headingley next week.