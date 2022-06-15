Eighteen hundred jobs are to be created in South Yorkshire - by a company which builds environmentally-friendly aircrafts.

Hybrid Air Vehicles, which is based in Bedford, has signed a deal to provide a Spanish airline with ten of its 100-passenger helium-filled airships.

The company says the models will be built in Doncaster with project bosses now looking at a number of potential manufacturing sites.

HAV is a UK-based leader in sustainable aircraft technologies Credit: HAV

The aircrafts will be reserved for delivery from 2026 onwards.

Although the aircrafts are set for initial operations across Spain, HAV plans to launch production in South Yorkshire this year.

This will create thousands of skilled jobs in green aerospace technologies, supporting levelling up across the region.

The aircrafts are expected to diversify and complement existing aircraft fleet currently operating on Spanish routes, carrying 100 passengers while producing only around one tenth of the harmful emissions.

