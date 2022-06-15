It's going to be hot, hot hot!

Play Brightcove video

Temperatures are climbing as we head towards the weekend, writes ITV Calendar meteorologist Jon Mitchell, with temperatures of 30ºC possible by the end of the week.

After a somewhat cool start to the month with temperatures below average, we're now seeing some heat from the Mediterranean.

Temperatures are expected to peak around the 30ºC mark on Friday making it the warmest day of the year so far.

The heat will build over the next few days before dropping off significantly through the weekend as cooler air moves back from the north.

A thundery breakdown of the heat is possible on Saturday although there is still some uncertainty regarding this. Some computer models are holding this off until Father's Day on Sunday. There is the potential for some significant rainfall in places

If you're not a fan of the heat, it will be worth heading to the coast where it will always be cooler. Just remember that as we head closer to the summer solstice (21 June) the sun strength is at its peak and UV levels at their highest.

So, enjoy the sun by all means but please remember to protect yourself from the strong midday sun!

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.