A man who drove a transit van at two pedestrians in Skegness, killing one of them, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Jonathan Wilson, aged 33, of Woodthorpe Avenue, Boston, admitted killing James 'Jimmy' Britton at Lincoln Crown Court.

He also pleaded Guilty to GBH against another man, and not guilty to the robbery of a van. It was agreed the charge of robbery of the van will sit on file. He is due be sentenced on July 19th.

Emergency services attended the report of a collision between a Ford Transit van and two pedestrians in Everingtons Lane at 4.14pm on Wednesday 10th November.

Jimmy Britton, 37, from Skegness died in hospital on November 18th as a result of his injuries. A 20-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Wilson left the scene in the van and a pursuit along the A52 was carried out. The van then came to a controlled stop after a stinger was used on the A52 Wainfleet Road in Boston.

He was released on police bail and immediately detained under the Mental Health Act.

At the time Detective Chief Inspector Richard Myszczyszyn, from East Midlands Specialist Operations Unit said: “This is a very tragic event and a family have lost their loved one. They have asked for their privacy to be respected as this very difficult time."

