A horse that got itself into a sticky situation after it couldn't get out of a muddy stream has been rescued by firefighters in Richmondshire.

It happened on Monday, 13 June when the pony, called Monarch, had laid in the mud and became exhausted after trying to get out. He had to be pulled free by officers from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue.

Fire crews from Ripon, Malton and Richmond attended.

Monarch's owner, Hilary Tharby, called Swale Veterinary Surgery for help who sedated him and contacted the fire service.

She said: "We have had him for 25 years and he’s an old boy now. It was the donkey, Jenny, who alerted us by her 'eeyore' noise and she showed us exactly where he was, but we knew something was wrong as they are always together. Animals are very clever."

Monarch had become exhausted after struggling in the mud Credit: Family photo

In a post on Facebook, Swale Veternary Surgery, said: "On Monday evening vet Lesley was called out to a client who had found their pony Monarch stuck in their stream. Monarch had panicked so much he was exhausted and was flat out laid on his side, unable to get up.

"With time, patience and some pretty amazing team work, Monarch was freed! Amazingly Monarch had no severe injuries and was just a bit sore and stiff after the ordeal!"