A council is increasing what it charges for burials, cremations and memorials to help deal with rising energy costs.

Sheffield Council, which runs 16 cemeteries and two crematoria, handles around 3,000 cremations and 850 burials a year.

Its average price for cremations last year was £935, with burials costing £1,250 plus £1,870 to lease a grave for 90 years.

But a report by officers said the council needed to consider a price rise.

The report said: "The council strives to mitigate cost inflation by keeping overheads as low as possible and providing services more efficiently.

"However, the council does have to seek to recover such increases through adjusting prices where it is not possible to reduce overheads and deliver efficiencies to match the rate of inflation.

"To offset budget pressures, for example increased cost of supplies, fuel, machinery etc. the actual percentage increase needed through income to offset budget pressures."

Cremations and burials are often held at of the 16 cemeteries and two crematoriums in Sheffield. Credit: PA

The council has yet to start a consultation on the increases, arguing it is not required to do so, and has not said what the proposed rises will be.

It also admitted its services are more expensive that others in the region.

At a meeting this week, Councillor Karen McGowan questioned what support there was for people who could not afford the price rises.

In response, Ellie Fraser, service manager for bereavement services, said the council could not offer payment plans, adding financial support was available through government benefits.

